Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Extinction Rebellion protesters spray red paint after scaling Guildhall entrance

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 8.35pm Updated: August 22 2021, 10.17pm
Extinction Rebellion protest (Aaron Chown/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protest (Aaron Chown/PA)

Three protesters have scaled the entrance of the Guildhall in central London as environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion prepare to kick off two weeks of action in the capital

A crowd of about 200 people sang and cheered as the protesters sprayed red paint over the walls of the building and unfurled a banner reading “co-liberation freedom together”.

A wall of police officers gathered in front of the building while special officers and a JCB vehicle were brought in to remove the demonstrators at about 8pm.

The Metropolitan police said nine people had been arrested in connection with the protest.

The force said three had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a further five were arrested for conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

A further person was arrested for going equipped to cause criminal damage and all are in police custody, the Met said.

Extinction Rebellion protest
Actor Jerome Flynn during the Extinction Rebellion protest (Aaron Chown/PA)

The stunt comes ahead of two weeks of activism, organised by Extinction Rebellion and beginning on August 23, which will take place at different locations around the capital.

Among the crowd at Guildhall was Game Of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn, who said it was “more urgent than ever” for people to take a stand together.

“I’m a bit lost for words at the moment, I’m feeling very moved to be here,” he told the PA news agency.

“It feels needed and more poignant and more urgent than ever to come together.

“It’s time to collaborate, there are so many things that are trying to polarise us and pull us apart.

Extinction Rebellion protest
A man climbs a ladder as members of Extinction Rebellion stage a protest outside the Guildhall (Aaron Chown/PA)

“More than ever, we need to come together.

“We’ve got used to certain systems that are life destructive, we created them, we’ve become addicted to them, and we know the world is burning as a result.”

Those taking part in the two-week protest are being asked to gather in Trafalgar Square, in central London at 10am on Monday.

Tracy Mullaghan, 45, a retired school nurse from Milton Keynes: said: “To save our environment we have to try and understand how we’ve got into the position where we’ve known for nearly four decades that the way we live our lives has an impact on the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]