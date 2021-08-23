Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man appears in court charged with murder of his wife

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 12.19pm
Leeds Magistrates’ Court (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife.

Mark Barrott, 54, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of murdering Eileen Barrott.

Mrs Barrott, 50, was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, Leeds, on August 15.

Barrott appeared in the dock for the three-minute hearing on Monday morning wearing a grey tracksuit and accompanied by a dock officer.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and appeared to hold his stomach with one hand throughout the brief proceedings.

District Judge Timothy Capstick told Barrott he would appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday and remanded him into custody.

Barrott sat looking at the floor during the hearing but looked over at a family member in the public gallery as he stood to leave the dock.

Neighbours of the couple said they had lived in their terraced house for about 20 years and have two grown-up children, a son and a daughter.

