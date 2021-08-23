Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tottenham interested in Wolves winger Adama Traore but are yet to make a move

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 3.12pm
Tottenham are keen on Adama Traore (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham are keen on signing Wolves winger Adama Traore, but they are yet to make a formal bid.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is an admirer of the 25-year-old, having worked with him during his spell at Molineux and would like to add him to his new squad in north London.

Traore showcased his talents during the Premier League game between the two sides on Sunday, where he caused Spurs’ defence untold problems with his pace and power, though he did miss a great chance to equalise in the second half.

Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno said after Sunday’s game, which his new side won 1-0 thanks to Dele Alli’s early penalty: “I think Wolves have a very good team and created us enormous problems, big big problems.

“One of those was Adama. Everyone knows Adama is unique and he’s very hard to stop.”

Spurs are said to have explored the possibility of signing Traore, who is under contract until 2023, on loan with the obligation to buy for £40million.

However, the PA news agency understands Wolves would not currently entertain such a deal and have no need to sell the Spanish winger.

If Tottenham can agree a deal for Traore before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline, he would add another attacking option, joining Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min and Bryan Gil as players who can be deployed in a wing position.

