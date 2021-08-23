Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Dozens still missing after floods surge through Tennessee

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 3.12pm Updated: August 23 2021, 4.41pm
Vehicles come to rest in a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Search crews are working through shattered homes and tangled debris looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwater surging through mid Tennessee, killing at least 22 people.

Saturday’s flooding took out roads, mobile phone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived the unprecedented deluge as rainfall more than tripled what forecasters had expected.

Emergency workers were searching door to door, said Kristi Brown, a health and safety co-ordinator with Humphreys County Schools.

Tennessee Flooding
Damaged homes in Waverly (Josie Norris/The Tennessean/AP)

Many of the missing live in the neighbourhoods where the water rose the fastest, said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, who confirmed the 22 deaths in his county.

The names of the missing were on a board in the county’s emergency centre and listed on a city of Waverly Facebook page.

“I would expect, given the number of fatalities, that we’re going to see mostly recovery efforts at this point rather than rescue efforts,” Tennessee Emergency Management director Patrick Sheehan said.

The Humphreys County Sheriff Office Facebook page filled with people looking for missing friends and family. GoFundMe pages were made asking for help for funeral expenses for the dead.

Tennessee Flooding
Cooley Market in Waverly (The Tennessean/AP)

The victims included twin babies who were swept from their father’s arms, according to surviving family members, and a foreman at country music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch.

The sheriff of the county of about 18,000 people, 60 miles west of Nashville, said he lost one of his best friends.

Up to 17in of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours on Saturday, shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall by more than 3in, the National Weather Service said.

Tennessee governor Bill Lee toured the area, calling it a “devastating picture of loss and heartache”.

President Joe Biden offered condolences to the people of Tennessee and directed federal disaster officials to talk with the governor and offer assistance.

Just east of Waverly, the town of McEwen was pummelled with 17.02in of rain, smashing the state’s 24-hour record of 13.6in from 1982, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville, though Saturday’s numbers will have to be confirmed.

A flash flood watch was issued for the area before the rain started, with forecasters saying 4in to 6in of rain was possible.

The worst storm recorded in this area of Tennessee only dropped 9in of rain, said Krissy Hurley, a weather service meteorologist in Nashville.

“Forecasting almost a record is something we don’t do very often,” she said. “Double the amount we’ve ever seen was almost unfathomable.”

