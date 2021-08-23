Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Beachgoers urged to keep their distance from seals

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 6.25pm
People close to seals at Horsey beach in Norfolk (Friends of Horsey Seals/PA)
A group that protects seals on a beach has shared footage of a man apparently “taunting” one of the animals, causing it to go back into the sea, as they urged the public to keep their distance.

Images posted on social media by Friends of Horsey Seals show a group of people, with a young child among them, close to seals at Horsey beach in Norfolk.

One seal goes into the sea after a man walks up to it, crouches down and moves an arm towards it.

Friends of Horsey Seals wrote online: “This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable especially as the majority of seals on the beach are pregnant at the moment.”

They urged people to keep at least 10 metres away.

They warned that seals are wild animals that will bite if they feel threatened, and that they are trying to rest on the beach.

Haylea Allison, of Norwich, who took photos and a video of the group on Sunday evening, said the people ignored her requests to move away from the seals.

She sent her footage to the volunteer group Friends of Horsey Seals, which shared it online.

A man was “taunting” a seal and it “ended up going into the sea”, she said, adding: “It’s just disgusting.”

David Vyse, vice chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, said: “They’re wild animals and they will bite.

“Not only that, but they’ve come out of the water to rest and it’s anti-social behaviour when you try to push them back into the sea. It’s awful.”

He said seals “will bite you if they’re cornered, they will attack, their mouths are full of bacteria – you have to have a special injection and go to hospital (if a seal bites you)”.

He said signs are in place urging people to stay at least 10 metres from the seals, and that extra volunteer wardens are in place during the school holidays to talk to the public.

Normally wardens are only in place between November and January during the pupping season, he said.

“That’s when the seals have to be protected and not disturbed because if you did disturb them the mother would disappear and the pups could be abandoned,” he said.

“At this time of the year they’re just coming up to rest and we just want to make them have a happier life. They shouldn’t be disturbed.

“We don’t want to turn people away – just keep a safe distance from the seals.”

