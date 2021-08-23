Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New train station CCTV images of suspect in double murder investigation

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 8.45pm
CCTV footage of Lee Peacock at North Wembley station (Met Police)
New CCTV images have been issued of a man wanted in connection with two murders in Westminster.

Lee Peacock was seen at North Wembley station on the evening of August 19.

The same evening, at 9.30pm, police were called to an address in Ashbridge Street, Westminster, where Sharon Pickles, 45, was pronounced dead.

At 2.15am on Friday, Clinton Ashmore, 59, was pronounced dead at an address in nearby Jerome Crescent.

The Metropolitan Police said both had died from a stab wound to the neck and the two incidents were being treated as linked.

Sharon Pickles (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives issued an appeal on Friday for information about 49-year-old Peacock, who they wanted to locate and speak to about the murders.

Police believe he knew both Ms Pickles and Mr Ashmore.

Clinton Ashmore (Metropolitan Police handout/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said his thoughts were with the families of the victims.

“This is a shocking crime and we will not rest until we bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

“Key to that is finding Lee Peacock. We believe he knew both victims and urgently need to locate him to talk to him about their murders.

“We have a team of detectives working around the clock to find him, but so far they have been unable to locate him.

Police at scene
Police outside an address on Ashbridge Street, Westminster, where Ms Pickles’ body was found (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I would urge anybody who knows his whereabouts to contact police immediately by calling 999.

“If seen, we would urge the public not to approach him, but to contact police as soon as possible.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

