Section of M25 closed after ‘serious’ collision involving lorry, minibus and car

A serious collision involving a lorry, a minibus and a car has closed a section of the M25.

Details of those injured have not yet been released, but the ambulance service said “a number of people” were being treated following the crash between junctions 27 and 26 of the anti-clockwise carriageway.

Police described it as a “serious collision” and urged motorists to seek alternative routes if they intended to travel before Tuesday’s morning rush hour.

The motorway will remain closed anti-clockwise between junction 27 for the M11 and junction 26 for Waltham Abbey.

Our officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to a serious collision on the #M25 earlier today, 23 Aug. Our colleagues in @HighwaysEAST are working to try and move stationary cars from the motorway. Thank you to everyone on the M25 for your patience. https://t.co/mAJdDvNlfN — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) August 23, 2021

A statement from Essex Police said: “We responded at 6.15pm to reports that a lorry, minibus and a car were involved in a collision between J26-27 anti-clockwise. It remains closed.

“If you’re travelling before tomorrow’s rush hour please take another route.”

The statement added: “We’d like to thank everyone on the M25 for their patience.”

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said in a statement: “We are at the scene of a serious collision on the M25 near Waltham Abbey.

“We have sent our Hazardous Area Response Team, two air ambulances, nine ambulances, four ambulance officers and an LAS (London Ambulance Service) vehicle.

“Both carriageways have closed and we are treating a number of people involved.”

Fire engines from Brentwood, Loughton, Waltham Abbey and Epping attended the scene.

#M25 J27 for the #M11 towards J26 for #WalthamAbbey anti-clockwise – the road remains closed while the emergency services continue to deal with this serious incident – we are working to release those stuck within the closure – thanks for your patience https://t.co/FRbejgl7I2 — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 23, 2021

Incident Commander Richie Green, of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our crews worked extremely hard in a difficult and dynamic situation.

“We thank the public for their patience while we worked with other emergency services to make the scene safe.”

Parv Domah was among those caught up in the traffic tailbacks near junction 26.

He told the PA news agency: “I can’t tell you exactly what happened, I can only say I’ve been here going on three hours.

“There were approximately 30 emergency vehicles that drove past in that time, as well as two air ambulances.

“Traffic was stopped on both sides of the carriageway at one point and now on the anti-clockwise is still shut.”

Essex Police said Highways England was working to try to move stationary cars from the motorway.