Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Mohamed Salah to miss Egypt World Cup qualifiers

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 11.42pm
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in action in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley (Mike Egerton/PA).
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in action in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley (Mike Egerton/PA).

Liverpool have told the Egyptian FA that Mohamed Salah will not join up with the rest of the country’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to quarantine restrictions.

Egypt, whose team are set to face Angola in Cairo on September 2 and then Gabon away three days later, is a country currently on the UK Government’s red travel list.

A statement on the Egyptian FA’s official website said: “The Egyptian Football Association had received a letter from Liverpool FC apologising for the inability of its player, Mohamed Salah, to join the national team in its next camp, which includes Angola in Cairo and Gabon in Franceville during the first and second rounds of the African continent’s qualifiers for the World Cup.

Salah (left) scored Liverpool's third goal when they opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win at Norwich on August 14 (Joe Giddens/PA).
Salah (left) scored Liverpool’s third goal when they opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win at Norwich on August 14 (Joe Giddens/PA).

“The English club’s letter referred to the precautionary measures applied in England to confront the outbreak of the coronavirus in the world, which puts returnees from some countries in compulsory health isolation for a period of 10 days upon their return to England.

“In the letter, the English club also expressed its hope that the Egyptian federation would understand that it was forced to do so, in the face of the player being subjected to a quarantine for this period and being affected by this physically.

“It is reported that Liverpool FC took the same position with a number of its foreign players.”

Liverpool also have a trio who play for Brazil, another country on the red list, in Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.

The PA news agency has contacted the Premier League club for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier