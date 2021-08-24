Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer teases multiverse and return of old villain

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 3.25am
Tom Holland will return as the titular web-slinger for Spider-Man: No Way Home (Ian West/PA)
The official trailer for highly awaited superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, teasing the multiverse and return of fan-favourite villain Doctor Octopus.

British actor Tom Holland reprises his role as the web-slinger from the first two movies in the series.

At the end of the most recent film – 2019’s Far From Home – Spider-Man’s identity was revealed to the world and the new trailer deals with the fallout.

The newly unmasked Peter Parker accompanied by love interest MJ – played by Zendaya – struggles to adapt with the attention and he turns to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange for help.

However, his spell goes wrong, unleashing multi-dimensional chaos.

“We tampered with the stability of space-time,” Doctor Strange tells Peter.

“The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”

Alfred Molina returns as multi-armed menace Doctor Octopus, a role he first played in 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

Tom Holland
Tom Holland will reprise the role of Spider-Man in No Way Home (Lauren Hurley/PA)

He appears towards the end of the trailer, emerging from a collapsing bridge with his metallic limbs.

“Hello Peter,” he says. Also returning from previous Spider-Man films are Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

The trailer, officially released to theatre owners at the Cinema-Con event in Las Vegas, leaked on social media on Sunday.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account nodded to the controversy when sharing the teaser.

It said: “Shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17.

