Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

China advocates development rather than sanctions in Taliban-run Afghanistan

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 9.45am
Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

China says the international community should support chances for positive developments in Afghanistan rather than impose sanctions on the Taliban.

“The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing.

“Imposing sanctions and pressure at every turn cannot solve the problem and will only be counterproductive,” Mr Wang said.

A Chinese security officer stands guard outside the Afghanistan Embassy in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
A Chinese security officer stands guard outside the Afghanistan Embassy in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

China, which shares a narrow border with Afghanistan, has seized on the ugly scenes at Kabul airport to redouble its harsh criticism of US actions in the country, particularly its attempt to install a Western-style democracy.

Beijing has kept open its embassy in Kabul and sought to maintain friendly relations with the Taliban.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier