Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

William and Kate wish ParalympicsGB athletes success in Tokyo Games

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.07am
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have wished the ParalympicsGB athletes the best of luck ahead of the Tokyo Games (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have wished the ParalympicsGB athletes the best of luck ahead of the Tokyo Games.

A British team made up of 227 athletes across 19 of the 22 Paralympic sports is gearing up to compete in Japan.

Swimmer Ellie Simmonds and archer John Stubbs have been selected as Great Britain’s flagbearers, with the honour of leading team-mates into the Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

William and Kate’s @KensingtonRoyal social media accounts posted: “Wishing @ParalympicsGB and all the athletes from around the world the best of luck in this year’s #Paralympics.

“We can’t wait to see the talent and skill displayed over the next two weeks #ImpossibleToIgnore.”

The Earl of Wessex, patron of ParalympicsGB, also issued a message of support.

Edward said in a video message: “We want you to go out there and achieve your best, make us proud, and inspire the next generation of athletes with a disability.

“And whatever happens, I hope you have a brilliant experience in Japan.”

The Games, with the sporting action starting on Wednesday, will feature 539 events across 22 sports hosted at 21 venues, but spectators are barred because of the pandemic.

