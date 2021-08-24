Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Toddler dies in caravan fire

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 12.53pm Updated: August 24 2021, 4.35pm
The Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness (John Payne/PA)
A two-year-old girl has died following a fire at a caravan site.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to reports of a blaze at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at around 10.30pm on Monday.

The force said a woman and three of her children were able to make it out of the caravan safely, but her fourth child, the toddler, died.

The mother and the three children who escaped received medical attention at hospital and were later released.

The Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness
Police said around 50 people were asked to leave caravans in the immediate vicinity of the blaze and were able to go to emergency accommodation created at the Laver Leisure site.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Jo Fortune said: “This is a devastating incident for all involved.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigations and the circumstances which led to the fire are not yet clear.

“We will be working closely with specialist teams to understand what happened.”

She added: “We would like to appeal to anyone who was there last night and has not yet spoken to police to come forward, and for anyone with video footage to please share that with officers to add to our intelligence of the incident.

“This is particularly harrowing, with a family losing a child, and we’d ask that people remember those victims and not share footage online.”

Police said an investigation team would be at the scene throughout the day, carrying out the initial stages of the inquiry.

They have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

