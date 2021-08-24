Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Huntsman and whipper-in accused of ‘charade’ to flout fox hunting ban

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 2.19pm Updated: August 24 2021, 3.51pm
John Finnegan (left) and Rhys Matcham outside Leicester Magistrates’ Court, where they are on trial accused of breaching the 2004 Hunting Act (Matthew Cooper/PA)
John Finnegan (left) and Rhys Matcham outside Leicester Magistrates’ Court, where they are on trial accused of breaching the 2004 Hunting Act (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A huntsman and a whipper-in actively encouraged hounds to look for a fox after a trail hunt was set up as a charade, a court has heard.

Prosecutors allege that huntsman John Oliver Finnegan, 36, and 30-year-old whipper-in Rhys Matcham breached the 2004 Hunting Act in Leicestershire on February 4 last year.

Both men, who deny any wrongdoing, were captured on camera by the League Against Cruel Sports from an observation point near Breedon-on-the-Hill, Leicester Magistrates’ Court was told.

Opening the case on Tuesday, prosecutor Mark Fielding alleged that footage shown to the court had captured terriermen trying to dig out a fox.

Whipper-in Rhys Matcham is accused of breaching the 2004 Hunting Act in Leicestershire in February 2020 (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Addressing a bench of three magistrates, Mr Fielding said of Finnegan and Matcham: “I think they accept they both worked for the Quorn Hunt.

“They both accept that identification is not an issue and that they were the gentlemen on the grey and the bay horse in the red coats.”

Disputing the men’s claims that they were taking part in a legitimate hunt following a pre-laid scent, the prosecutor said: “The Crown will say there is a charade going on.

“The Crown’s position is, as you have seen, that the hounds were taken to the covert (den) where the Crown say they knew there was a fox.

“They were there for 10 or more minutes, we say encouraging the hounds in their endeavours.

“They made no attempt whatsoever to lift them (the hounds) and take them elsewhere.

“They were at least supine in their efforts. The Crown say they actively encouraged the hounds to look for that particular fox.”

Claiming the footage showed terriermen arriving on a quad bike to dig up the fox, Mr Fielding asked: “If this is a genuine drag hunt, why have you even got terriermen in the field? You don’t need them.

“The terriermen were there because this was a proper fox hunt going back to the olden days.”

League Against Cruel Sports staff member Roger Swaine was asked to describe what he had seen on footage filmed on the afternoon of February 4.

He told the court a fox could be seen on the video at 12.37pm, a minute after Matcham appeared to see something in a covert.

The prosecution witness told magistrates: “The hounds were barking excitedly.

“Then after the fox broke cover and then went back into the covert again, Mr Matcham rode into the clearing.

“He stood with his horse in that clearing and was waving his whip – I believe he was trying to prevent the fox from going into the thicker, denser part of the covert.”

Mr Swaine said the footage showed the hounds were not taken away until 12.52pm, and he had then seen a “shadowy figure” digging at the edge of the den.

Hounds then took off down the side of a golf course and were “introduced” to a second covert, Mr Swaine said.

John Finnegan (left) and Rhys Matcham (right) outside Leicester Magistrates’ Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The former hunt saboteur, who campaigned against fox hunting before the ban was introduced in 2005, told the court: “After they went into the larger, arrow-shaped covert, the hounds caught another scent and ran through the golf course directly towards the church we were filming from, and some hounds ended up in the graveyard.

“For completeness, Mr Finnegan was blowing his horn at that point to call them back.”

Finnegan later encouraged the hounds with voice calls, Mr Swaine said.

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor Stephen Welford, Mr Swaine conceded he could not see where Matcham was looking when a fox was seen to emerge from the covert.

Mr Welford asked Mr Swaine: “It’s perfectly reasonable to suggest that hounds were in that bit of covert, they had found an artificial trail… and a fox popped out. That is one possibility, is it not?”

Mr Swaine answered: “Yes.”

Finnegan, who lives at the premises of the Quorn Hunt in Kirby Bellars, near Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, and Matcham, of Kennel Drive, Badminton, south Gloucestershire, deny illegally hunting a wild mammal with dogs.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]