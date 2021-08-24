News / UK & World In Pictures: Annual weigh-in sees Whipsnade Zoo residents step up to the scales By Press Association August 24 2021, 3.24pm Scarlet macaws during the annual weigh-in at the Bedfordshire attraction (Steve Parsons/PA) Penguins, meerkats, rhinoceros and reindeer all lined up for the annual weigh-in at Whipsnade Zoo. The yearly check-up records the vital statistics of all creatures great and small at the attraction in Dunstable, Bedfordshire. Northern rockhopper penguins gather round keeper Claire McSweeney (Steve Parsons/PA) A panther chameleon in no rush for its check-up (Steve Parsons/PA) One slender-tailed meerkat in an obliging mood (Steve Parsons/PA) A zookeeper uses a ruler to measure a postman butterfly (Steve Parsons/PA) The vital statistics are recorded as a way of keeping track of the health and wellbeing of the 9,500 animals at the conservation zoo. The animals’ weights and measurements are recorded in a database called the Zoological Information Management System. It helps zookeepers around the world compare important information on thousands of endangered species. Scarlet macaws assemble with keeper Liz Brown (Steve Parsons/PA) Beluki, a greater one-horned rhinoceros, stands alongside keeper Phil Curzon (Steve Parsons/PA) Keepers Christina Finch and Danielle Hearne with Heidi the reindeer (Steve Parsons/PA) Ring-tailed lemurs assist with the weigh-in (Steve Parsons/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up