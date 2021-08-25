Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

What the papers say – August 25

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 1.34am
What the papers say – August 25 (PA)

Joe Biden’s refusal to extend his August 31 deadline for the US to oversee evacuations from Kabul dominates the front pages, along with tributes after the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

Metro and The Independent say Boris Johnson has failed to persuade Mr Biden to extend his deadline for leaving Afghanistan beyond August 31.

The Guardian leads with an exclusive saying that as a consequence of the president’s stance, British troops will leave Kabul within “24 to 36 hours”.

“Biden refuses to extend Afghan airlift as Taliban tightens grip”, says the Financial Times, while also reporting on the banning of pornography from OnlyFans.

The Daily Mail says both the Taliban and Mr Biden have rejected deadline extensions, leaving Britain just 48 hours to fly thousands of Afghans out of Kabul. It also pays tribute to Watts, who it calls “the reluctant Stone loyal to one woman”.

The Daily Express leads on Mr Johnson saying airlifts out of Kabul will go down to the “last moment”, while the i has a headline of “Last chance to escape the Taliban”.

The Times runs a happy photo of the senior Rolling Stones, while leading on the situation in Kabul under a headline of “UK races to rescue thousands”.

And The Daily Telegraph leads on Mr Biden’s refusal to extend the deadline, while noting the US has warned of threats of reprisals from the Taliban.

Meanwhile, The Sun fills its front page with a tribute to Watts, who it calls “The rock behind the Stones”.

So too do the Daily Mirror and Daily Star, their headlines riffing on the Rolling Stones classic Miss You.

