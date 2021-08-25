Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

‘Causal link’ between attack on football fan and his death five years later

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 10.33am
Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin died five years after he was attacked following an away match at Southend (Family photo/ PA)
A post-mortem examination has shown a “causal link” between an attack on a football fan and his death five years later, police have said.

Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin was set upon as he walked to the railway station following his team’s 0-0 away draw against Southend United on March 21 2015.

Mr Dobbin, of Mildenhall, Suffolk, suffered permanent brain damage and was left unable to walk or talk.

He died in October last year aged 48.

Essex Police said on Wednesday that a post-mortem examination has identified a “causal link” between the attack and Mr Dobbin’s death.

Detectives are investigating to see whether they can “directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death”.

Thirteen men were convicted in 2017 of their involvement in the attack, and 12 of them were handed jail terms totalling more than 42 years.

Acting Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We have received the final report following the post-mortem examination and it shows pathologically there was a causal link between the assault Simon was subjected to, and his death.

“We will now carry out an investigation to see if we can directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death.

“I know Simon’s story has touched the lives of many people and we are supporting his family.

“My thoughts are with his friends and loved ones.”

