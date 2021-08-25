Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The in-house striking options available to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 1.54pm
Ferran Torres, centre, finds the net for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City’s summer-long pursuit of Harry Kane is at an end after the England captain announced he would be staying at Tottenham.

Here, PA looks at the in-house options available to boss Pep Guardiola up front in Kane’s absence.

Ferran Torres

Torres arrived from Valencia in 2020 as a winger, but has slowly adapted to a role up front with City. And now the Spain star looks likely to have first refusal on the central role under Guardiola if the Manchester men do not bring in a late recruit. Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports this week that he believes Torres can fill that attacking spearhead role if required.

Gabriel Jesus

The Brazil star would in the past have been the more obvious man to fill the number nine role, but has spent a sizeable amount of time on the flanks in recent times. Brazil have deployed Jesus on the wing, and Guardiola and the man himself both appear happy to continue that trend in City blue.

Liam Delap

Wales v England – Under-18 International Friendly – Leckwith Stadium
Liam Delap, pictured, could be an option to feature up front for Manchester City this season (David Davies/PA)

Guardiola has already disappointed a host of suitors by confirming 18-year-old striker Delap will not go on loan this term. Former Stoke star Rory’s son, Delap junior has a fine goalscoring pedigree from youth and Under-23 football and will spend the season in and around the City first team set-up.

