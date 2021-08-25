Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Death of toddler in caravan fire treated as unexplained

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 2.58pm
A two-year-old girl died in the blaze at Sealands Caravan Park on Monday evening (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
The death of a two-year-old girl in a fire at a caravan site is being treated as unexplained.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to reports of a blaze at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at around 10.30pm on Monday.

The force said officers remained on the site on Wednesday along with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and forensic specialists, and the investigation is expected to take “some time”.

The Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells (Josh Payne/PA)

Police said the two-year-old was on holiday at the park with her family when the fire broke out.

Three of her siblings, all under the age of 11, and their mother, who is in her 30s, managed to escape, the force added.

They all received medical attention in hospital but were later released.

Officers are trying to establish the cause of the fire, and said they are currently treating the toddler’s death as unexplained.

Police said specialist officers are supporting the family following the incident.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Jo Fortune said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident and I send our condolences.

“We will do everything we can to establish what has happened.

“I would like to pass on my personal thanks to everyone who helped on the evening and has supported the family too.

“It was a very serious and frightening time.”

Caravans in the surrounding area were taped off by police on Tuesday (Josh Payne/PA)

Officers from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, wearing white suits and white masks, could be seen around the caravan as the investigation got under way on Tuesday.

A number of other caravans in the immediate vicinity were taped off.

Police said around 50 people were asked to leave their accommodation, but they have since been allowed to return.

