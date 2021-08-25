Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

OnlyFans suspends future ban on sexually explicit content

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 3.03pm Updated: August 25 2021, 4.17pm
OnlyFans is suspending its plan to ban sexually explicit photographs and videos (PA
OnlyFans is suspending its plan to ban sexually explicit photographs and videos (PA

OnlyFans is suspending its plan to ban sexually explicit photographs and videos on its platform later this year.

The online subscription service, which is popular among sex workers, recently announced new rules coming into effect in October that prohibit “any content containing sexually explicit conduct”, though non-sexual nudity will still be permitted.

On Wednesday, it seemingly reversed the decision with a statement on its Twitter page.

It is not clear if the ban is permanent or temporary.

The statement said: “Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard.

“We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.

“An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly.”

The social media platform is predominantly used by sex workers but a number of celebrities, musicians and comedians also use it for non-sexual content.

Creators receive 80% commission on their earnings, while the remaining 20% goes to the London-based firm, covering “referral payments, payment processing, hosting, support, and all other services”.

Some users of the platform criticised the policy change when it was first announced, with some stating that they intended to look elsewhere following the announcement, while others were anxious about what the future holds.

One user, a 23-year-old who uses the name Hexx Girl, criticised the company for the u-turn on Wednesday.

She told the PA news agency: “I think it just shows the cracks in OnlyFans as a company, and to make things worse, they announced on Twitter and have still yet to send any communications to their users.

“It shows that all they care about is their public image and they are desperately trying to hold their company together but it’s a sinking ship.

“I thought surely they were at least gonna stick to it. It’s such a joke,” she added.

Hexx Girl said that after the last announcement, she lost 500 subscribers, meaning her income dropped by £4,000-5,000 this month.

Her earnings vary monthly.

“I have new accounts on new sites and will be actively encouraging all my subscribers to move,” she added.

Initially, the company said the move was being introduced due to pressure from financial partners, leading some to assume payment processors Mastercard and Visa were behind it.

However, chief executive Tim Stokely later said in an interview it was “unfair” banks had prompted the change over concerns about “reputational risk”.

A spokesperson for OnlyFans told the PA news agency: “The proposed October 1, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]