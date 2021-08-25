Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Convicted iPhone spy police officer resigns from Met Police

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 5.06pm
Benjamin McNish (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)
A police sergeant who used his iPhone to spy on a woman in the shower has resigned from the force, the Met Police has confirmed.

Benjamin McNish, 30, was found guilty of voyeurism following a trial at Southwark Crown Court last month.

He stepped down from his position as a detective sergeant with the East Area Command Unit shortly after his conviction.

However, a misconduct hearing held on Wednesday found he would have been dismissed without notice if he had still been a serving officer.

McNish was found to have committed gross misconduct after he used his phone to view through a glass panel above a bathroom door while a woman was showering.

The incident took place while he and others, including the victim, were staying in police accommodation at an address in Camden while on a course.

The New Scotland Yard sign outside the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police (KIrsty O'Connor/PA)
The woman saw the phone, got out of the shower and confronted him.

Police were called and McNish was arrested at the scene.

He was suspended from duty and resigned from his post shortly after.

McNish was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for seven years, and was ordered to complete a sexual offenders’ programme, attend rehabilitation and pay £750 in costs.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, in charge of the East Area Command Unit, said: “DS McNish’s actions were completely unacceptable and, quite frankly, shocking.

“He has already resigned from his position, something which I hope reflects his remorse for his appalling behaviour.

“I hope this also provides reassurance to the public regarding the expectations we have of officers in the Met and makes clear that when these standards are not upheld, the Met will take action.”

