Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Emma Raducanu breezes through first round of US Open qualifying

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 5.40pm Updated: August 26 2021, 6.13am
Emma Raducanu is through to US Open qualifying round two (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Raducanu is through to US Open qualifying round two (Zac Goodwin/PA)

British teenager Emma Raducanu has made a strong start to her bid to reach the US Open.

The 18-year-old dropped just three games as she rolled over Holland’s Bibiane Schoofs 6-1 6-2 in the first round of qualifying.

Raducanu’s world ranking, on the back of her strong showing in Chicago last week where she made the Challenger event final, is now up to 150.

That granted her a seeding of 31 at the qualifying tournament and 33-year-old Schoofs, the world number 283, was overpowered.

Raducanu, who memorably reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last month, needs two more wins to reach the main draw of what would be her first overseas grand slam.

Fellow Briton Katie Boulter, seeded one place lower at 32, is also comfortably through after a 6-3 6-2 win over American Gabriella Price.

There was further British success for Jodie Burrage, a 6-4 6-1 winner over American Robin Montgomery, and Liam Broady, who beat Japan’s Tatsuma Ito by the same scoreline, while Harriet Dart beat Peyton Stearns 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]