News / UK & World Lucas Torreira leaves Arsenal for Fiorentina By Press Association August 25 2021, 6.22pm Lucas Torreira joined Arsenal in 2018 (John Walton/PA) Fiorentina have announced the signing of Lucas Torreira from Arsenal. The 25-year-old midfielder has agreed an initial loan switch with the Serie A club holding an option to buy at the end of the season. Uruguay international Torreira decided on a return to Italy having joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018. He made 89 appearances for the Gunners and scored four goals.