Arsenal and Southampton run riot as Burnley beat Newcastle on penalties

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 11.28pm
Bukayo Saka (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrate during a thumping win at West Brom (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal and Southampton went goal crazy in the Carabao Cup second round, while Newcastle tumbled out on penalties.

The Gunners got their season up and running as they coasted to a 6-0 victory at West Brom with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting a hat-trick on his return to the side.

With pressure building on manager Mikel Arteta already after two defeats at the start of the new Premier League campaign, there was welcome relief rather than jubilation.

Aubameyang had been struck down by Covid-19 on the eve of the new campaign, missing the loss at Brentford and coming off the bench in the defeat by Chelsea.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring
He will not have scored many easier goals than the first-half brace he grabbed before adding a fine third for the match ball as Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette also found the back of the net.

Saka was lively and Martin Odegaard impressed on his second debut for the club following his permanent switch from Real Madrid last week – but Arteta and his side will be judged on far sterner tests to come.

Meanwhile Southampton demolished Newport 8-0 to register the biggest away win in the club’s history.

What had been viewed as a tricky assignment given Newport’s reputation as lower-league giant-killers turned into a cakewalk as Saints improved on various 6-0 away victories down the years.

Mohamed Elyounoussi grabbed a hat-trick and Armando Broja scored twice, while Nathan Tella, Kyle Walker-Peters and Nathan Redmond also netted as Saints cruised through.

Newcastle were held 0-0 by Burnley and then dumped out 4-3 in the shoot-out at St James’ Park.

Miguel Almiron saw his penalty saved by Clarets keeper Wayne Hennessey and Charlie Taylor stepped up to send Sean Dyche’s side through.

