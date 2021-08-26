Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

First poster released for Kristen Stewart’s Diana film

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 5.39am
The first poster has been released for Spencer, the biopic starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales (Neon/PA)
The first poster has been released for Spencer, the biopic starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales.

It reveals the US actress slumped over looking away from the camera while burying her face into an embellished off-white gown almost consuming her.

The eagerly awaited film, from Chilean director Pablo Larrain, is set over a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

However, far from being a period of festive joy, it will explore the point at which Diana, who was born Diana Frances Spencer, decided her marriage to the Prince of Wales was beyond saving amid allegations of adultery.

A teaser for Spencer was released to attendees at the Cinema-Con event for theatre owners in Las Vegas and early impressions were glowing for Stewart’s portrayal of the princess.

Entertainment Weekly said it included Stewart “nailing Diana’s whispery tone of voice and accent”.

Spencer will premiere in competition at the Toronto and Venice film festivals.

It is set for wider release in November – a prime awards season slot for Stewart, 31.

Kristen Stewart stars as Diana
Kristen Stewart will star as Diana, Princess of Wales in a new biopic (Fabula Films/Komplizen Film/Shoebox Films/PA)

Poldark star Jack Farthing plays Charles, while Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) also feature among the cast.

Stewart is the latest actress to play Diana, whose life has repeatedly been the subject of screen adaptations.

Naomi Watts, 52, starred in 2013 biopic Diana, but that was panned by critics.

Last year Emma Corrin, 25, fared better with her widely acclaimed turn in season four of The Crown.

She will be replaced by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, 31, as the lavishly produced Netflix drama explores a later stage of Diana’s life.

Diana died aged 36 in 1997 following a car crash in Paris.

