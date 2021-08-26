Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sofia Kenin to miss US Open after positive Covid test

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 6.38am
Sofia Kenin has pulled out of the tournament (AELTC/David Gray)
American Sofia Kenin has withdrawn from the upcoming US Open after testing positive for Covid-19.

The former Australian Open winner and current world number five joins a long list of absentees from the New York tournament.

She tweeted: “Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild.

“However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week.

“I plan to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall.

“Thank you all for supporting me. I want to wish all the players the best of luck in New York.”

Six-time champion Serena Williams is set to miss out on the US Open with sister Venus also withdrawing, while on the men’s side Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and reigning champion Dominic Thiem will not play.

