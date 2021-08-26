Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Hundreds wait two years for dental surgery

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 11.29am
General view of dentist at work (PA)
General view of dentist at work (PA)

People in need of dental surgery could be forced to wait for two years for care, according to a group of dental surgeons.

Almost two in five (39%) dental surgeons think the backlog of care caused by the coronavirus pandemic will take at least a year to clear.

And 19% believe it will take more than two years to get through the volume of patients waiting for treatment, according to a poll by the Faculty of Dental Surgeons.

A quarter (25%) of 300 dental surgeons polled said that the majority of people on their waiting list were children.

The FDS, which is part of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said that the latest waiting times data for the NHS in England show that 389 patients were waiting at least two years for oral surgery in June 2021.

There were a total of 227,750 patients on the waiting list for oral surgery at this stage, including 21,461 who had already been waiting more than a year.

Its latest report warns that patients waiting for dental treatment are often in pain, making it difficult to eat and sleep, and delays can lead to a deterioration in their condition and ultimately mean more complex treatment is required.

Dentists and dental surgeons have been forced to stick to strict infection control rules due to Covid-19.

This includes leaving “fallow time” after certain procedures and social distancing requirements.

Matthew Garrett, dean of the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said: “The good news is that, for the most part, dental services are back up and running.

“Eight in ten of our members told us they were back providing routine procedures, and the majority are providing emergency treatment.

“That said, the pandemic created a significant backlog of patients needing treatment, which will not be cleared anytime soon.

“Also worrying is that up to a quarter (25%) of our members have told us most patients on their waiting lists are children.

“Particular efforts must be made to ensure timely access to dental treatment for children and vulnerable adults, including those with special educational needs.

“We are concerned for example about the waiting times these groups of patients face for general anaesthetic procedures.

“More widely, the faculty would like to see governments in all four UK nations address the dentistry backlog as part of the recovery of elective surgery.”

Sara Hurley, chief dental officer for the NHS in England, said: “It’s inevitable that the upheaval caused by Covid has disrupted some people’s care dental care but dentists have been prioritising treatment for patients in urgent need, in part through the rapid establishment of 600 urgent dental centres, with millions still getting care through the pandemic.

“The NHS has put to good use additional resources to tackle Covid and recover all services, with NHS dental teams working hard to see patients as quickly and safely as possible and operating back at pre-pandemic levels.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier