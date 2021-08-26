Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Number killed or seriously injured in drink-drive crashes hits eight-year high

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 12.27pm Updated: August 26 2021, 12.55pm
The number of people killed or seriously injured in drink-drive crashes reached an eight-year high in 2019 (Philip Toscano/PA)
The number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) in drink-drive crashes reached an eight-year high in 2019, new figures show.

There were around 2,050 KSI casualties in accidents on Britain’s roads where at least one driver was over the alcohol limit, according to Department for Transport data.

This is an 8% increase on the previous year and is the highest level since 2011.

The central estimate for the number of fatalities in drink-drive crashes during 2019 is 230, which is broadly in line with the previous few years.

RAC head of policy Nicholas Lyes said the figures are a “chilling reminder” that the number of people killed by drink-drivers has “barely fallen since 2010”.

He declared that “more needs to be done” to tackle the issue, and called for progress to be made around cutting reoffending such as through the use of alcohol interlocks.

A report by the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (Pacts) published in May stated that one in six drink-drive offences since 2010 was committed by a driver previously convicted for drink or drug-driving.

Alcohol interlocks require a driver to blow into a breath-testing device connected to the vehicle ignition system.

The vehicle will not start if alcohol in excess of the limit is detected.

The drink-drive limit in England and Wales has been 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood since 1967.

No other part of Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml, according to Pacts.

In 2014, the Scottish Government reduced the limit to that level.

The Northern Ireland Assembly passed legislation to follow Scotland’s reduction in 2018, but this has not yet come into force.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “Drink-driving is illegal, and there are tough penalties in place to reflect the fact that those who choose to do it not only put their own life at risk but also the lives of others.

“We’ve launched a three-year review into roads policing and enforcement, and our award-winning Think! campaign continues to challenge social norms among high-risk drivers, having just relaunched its Pint Block campaign to empower young men to intervene when their friends plan to drive after drinking.”

