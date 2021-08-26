Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Positive Covid-19 tests rise in England as expert warns to expect more cases

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 12.39pm Updated: August 26 2021, 2.42pm
Shoppers on Oxford Street in central London (PA)
The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in England has risen, amid a warning cases are likely to increase as schools return after the summer break.

The latest Test and Trace figures show that 200,705 people tested positive for Covid-19 at least once in the week to August 18.

That is up 5% on the previous week, and the highest number of people testing positive since the week to July 21.

Separate figures suggest new daily symptomatic cases of the virus in the UK are up by almost a fifth on last week.

Positive cases of Covid-19 in England recorded by Test and Tracr
(PA Graphics)

According to the Zoe Covid study there are, on average, currently 51,961 new daily cases of people with symptoms – a rise of 19% from 43,693 new cases last week.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the study, said the virus had “found an opportunity to spread” as restrictions were lifted this summer.

The professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London added: “Unfortunately, we’re back in a position where cases, hospitalisations and deaths are all going up and the UK has the highest rates of Covid in Europe, despite our superior vaccination rates.

“The main difference between the UK and Europe is our lack of restrictions. In many parts of Europe, people are still wearing face coverings and observing some social distancing.

“In the UK, where we eagerly declared ‘freedom’ from Covid and did away with even the most basic social measures, Covid has found an opportunity to spread.

“As kids head back to the classrooms, there’s a good chance cases will continue to rise from here.”

He added that the Zoe Covid study data suggested fully vaccinated people now make up nearly 30% of positive cases.

He said the study shows people infected after being double-jabbed are more likely to experience symptoms like a cold than flu and said it is “critical to be aware of the symptoms of Covid after vaccination”.

He added: “Our data shows post-vaccination infections are much more like a cold than the flu, with the top symptoms being runny nose, headache, sneezing, sore throat and loss of smell.

“We’re again calling on the Government to add these cold-like symptoms to their list to help educate the public and catch more cases.”

