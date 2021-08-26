Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
French president set to touch down in Ireland later for first official visit

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 12.39pm
French president Emmanuel Macron arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay ahead of the G7 summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Ireland later for his first official visit.

Mr Macron is to undertake a one-day tour of Dublin, and will meet with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin, as well as visiting Trinity College and the Guinness Enterprise Centre.

It fulfils part of an election pledge by Mr Macron to visit all 27 EU member states, with Ireland one of only four countries yet to be crossed off his list.

A trip to the Phoenix Park is first up on his itinerary, with Mr Macron set to meet with President Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain in the morning for what is being billed as an academic discussion.

Dublin city stock
Aras an Uachtarain (Niall Carson/PA)

Next the French President will meet with the Taoiseach for lunch at Government Buildings, where Brexit, the future of the EU, Covid-19 and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan are expected to be on the agenda.

The two leaders will host a joint press conference following the lunch.

Following this, Mr Macron will visit Trinity College, taking in the Long Room Library, before engaging students in conversation on a series of topics.

He will then head to the Guinness Enterprise Centre where he will meet with Irish and French entrepreneurs based in the facility and discuss the impact the centre has had on the development of the local area.

Finally, Mr Macron is set to return to Aras an Uachtarain, where President Micheal D Higgins will host a reception in his honour.

