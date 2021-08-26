Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

Wolves fan facing trial next year accused of racially abusing Rio Ferdinand

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 12.41pm
Jamie Arnold outside court (PA)
A football fan will stand trial next year after denying he racially abused former England defender Rio Ferdinand during a Premier League match.

Jamie Arnold is accused of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to Ferdinand by using “threatening, abusive or insulting” words or behaviour at a fixture involving Wolves and Manchester United on May 23.

Arnold, of Norton Bridge, near Stone, Staffordshire, was granted conditional bail after a 25-minute hearing on Thursday, until a trial on August 8 next year.

Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand was not in the court during the hearing (PA)

The 31-year-old, dressed in a blue suit and black T-shirt, spoke only to confirm his not guilty plea, his date of birth, and address.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand, who is expected to be a witness at the trial, attended Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday, but was not in the courtroom during the proceedings.

Granting bail on condition that Arnold does not attend Wolves’ home games, Judge Simon Ward told the defendant: “Mr Arnold, stand up please.

“I have set the date for your trial on the 8th of August next year.

“I am sorry it’s so far in the future but I have explained why that has to be.”

The match at which the offence is alleged to have been committed was the first time fans had returned to Molineux since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, following the easing of restrictions.

