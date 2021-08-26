Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

Miami apartment block which collapsed showed extensive corrosion

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 1.36pm Updated: August 26 2021, 5.17pm
The Champlain Towers South collapsed overnight killing 98 people AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Video released by a team of federal investigators shows more evidence of extensive corrosion and overcrowded concrete reinforcement in a Miami-area condominium that collapsed in June, killing 98 people.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology also announced on Wednesday that it will conduct a five-pronged investigation into the Champlain Towers South collapse, which will be led by Judith Mitrani-Reiser. She is a Cuban-born engineer who grew up in Miami.

“We are going into this with an open mind and will examine all hypotheses that might explain what caused this collapse,” Mitrani-Reiser said. “Having a team with experience across a variety of disciplines, including structural and geotechnical engineering, materials, evidence collection, modelling and more, will ensure a thorough investigation.”

The video shows densely packed steel reinforcement in various sections of the building, along with extensive corrosion where one column met the building’s foundation.

“The corrosion on the bottom of that column is astronomical,” Dawn Lehman, a professor of structural engineering at the University of Washington, told the Miami Herald.

Building Collapse-Miami
The foundations of the wrecked apartment block showed extensive corrosion (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

She said that amount of corrosion should have been obvious and documented as part of the 40-year inspection that was ongoing when the building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed on June 24.

“If there’s that amount of corrosion, this should have been fixed,” she said.

The images show beams, walls and columns that appear to be overcrowded with steel reinforcement, which suggests potential weaknesses, she explained.

“There is no reason there should be that kind of bar congestion,” Lehman said.

The risk posed by “congested” vertical rebar in columns would have been even worse in spots where the rebar overlapped, which is known as “lap splice” regions, Abieyuwa Aghayere, a Drexel University engineering researcher who also reviewed the video, told the newspaper.

While it’s already congested with rebar, at the splice regions, it would have been “even further congested”, Aghayere told the Herald.

He said he was struck by how “powdery” and white the concrete in columns appeared in the newly released video. Stone-like aggregates used to strengthen concrete during construction typically remain visible but they were not in the images from the collapse site.

“The white colour just stuns me,” Aghayere told the newspaper. He added that instead of seeing aggregate material mixed into the concrete, “it’s just homogenous,” which is likely indication of saltwater damage.

He said it is impossible to tell from just the images whether the concrete used in original construction was weaker than the designs called for, or whether the apparent weakness was due to damage over time.

“It doesn’t look like normal concrete to me. What’s going on?” Aghayere said.

