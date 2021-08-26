Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers hopes Youri Tielemans will extend his stay at Leicester

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 3.49pm
Leicester hope Youri Tielemans will extend his stay at the King Power Stadium (Matt Childs/PA)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that Youri Tielemans will sign a new contract with the club.

The 24-year-old midfielder, the Foxes’ player of the season and scorer of the winning goal in their FA Cup final success at Wembley, has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer with Liverpool reported to be among his admirers.

The club would like to reward Tielemans for his performances with a new deal, while also strengthening their own position should a rival formally express an interest.

The Belgium international has two years remaining on his existing contract, and Rodgers said: “I hope we can have him for longer. Jon (Rudkin, director of football) is meeting with his representatives.

“He is a top-class professional, a great guy and someone I love working with. He is very focused on his football and doesn’t get sidetracked at all. As I have said before, I will give him everything to help him continuously improve and he will continue to give us everything too.

“For me and Youri, it just continues – our relationship. Hopefully we can resolve something in the future.”

Rodgers is also looking to add more signings to his squad ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

He said: “There’s nothing close at this moment, but we would still like to do one or two things. We don’t have an endless pot of money. We may have to move one or two out first before anyone comes in.

“But we have a brilliant group of players. When they are all fit, we have a squad that can challenge in every competition. I never want to complain about what we don’t have.”

Rodgers could have summer signing Ryan Bertrand available for a Premier League match for the first time when his side take on Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The former Southampton full-back made his Foxes debut in the Community Shield win against Manchester City but then tested positive for Covid ahead of the opening game of the season against Wolves.

“Ryan Bertrand is back and available after the virus which is great news for us,” Rodgers said. “We will assess him over the next 24 hours. Apart from that, it’s the same.”

Central defenders Jannik Vestergaard and Jonny Evans remain out injured while Ayoze Perez is suspended following his red card in the defeat at West Ham on Monday night.

