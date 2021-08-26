Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
News / UK & World

Man jailed for firing pistol after funeral for clubland figure ‘Mr Ibiza’

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 5.26pm
Mohammed Umar (GMP/PA)
Mohammed Umar (GMP/PA)

A man has been jailed after firing shots in a cemetery following a funeral.

Mourners had gathered to pay their respects to Manchester criminal Clive Pinnock, known as ‘Mr Ibiza’, at Gorton Cemetery during lockdown last year when armed police were called after shots were fired.

Mohammed Umar, 24, was sentenced to six years and three months at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday for the possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said.

Umar, of Broadlea Road, Burnage, had approached the group of mourners as they gathered after the ceremony at about 7pm on April 23 2020 and fired several shots from a self-loading pistol, the police said.

Nobody was hit and Umar fled, but was chased by some of the group as he continued to wield the weapon.

The force spokesman said the group caught up with Umar and assaulted him before officers intervened.

His injuries included black eyes and bruises and he was arrested following hospital treatment.

Police said the gun was discovered in a park bin days later.

Detective Constable Terry Macmillan said: “This is a shocking act that took place in a location considered sacred to many, where people pay respects to their loved ones who have passed.

“Thankfully, no-one in the cemetery at the time of Umar’s actions reported receiving any injuries, however Umar’s own injuries as a result of the assault proved to be relatively serious.

“Umar opened fire in such a busy, open space, showing the disregard he has not only for the law, but the safety of the general public and innocent passers-by.”

Pinnock, from Longsight, south Manchester, was killed after the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a BMW in Manchester on April 8 2020.

In 2015, he was jailed for 11 years after stabbing two men following a row in a pub in the city.

