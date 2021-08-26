Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with rape and sexual assault

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 5.50pm
Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with rape and sexual assault, police have said.

The 27-year-old, who also plays for the French national team, is due to appear in court on Friday charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said.

The force said the charges relate to three complainants, over the age of 16, and are alleged to have happened between October last year and this month.

Chester Magistrates' Court
Benjamin Mendy, 27, will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday (Peter Powell/PA)

Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Chester Magistrates’ Court, police said.

The left-back has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

A police spokesman said: “Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.”

In a statement, Manchester City said: “Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

