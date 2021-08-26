Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Morrison sets new course record to lead Omega European Masters

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 6.13pm
James Morrison set a blistering pace with an opening 60 in the Omega European Masters (Steven Paston/PA)
England’s James Morrison set a new course record with a stunning round of 60 on day one of the Omega European Masters.

Morrison made the most of ideal conditions for the early starters to record an eagle, nine birdies and a solitary bogey to finish 10 under par, three shots clear of compatriot Marcus Armitage and France’s Robin Sciot-Siegrist.

An eagle on the par-five ninth, his final hole, would have given Morrison the second 59 in European Tour history, but the 36-year-old narrowly failed to hole his pitch from short of the green and had to settle for a tap-in birdie.

“First group out at 7.40 the greens were absolutely perfect, no wind, you know you have to take advantage, but doing it is the thing isn’t it?,” Morrison said. “I holed a couple of good putts, chipped in on 11 and it snowballed from there.

“It was funny because after I bogeyed the 18th and went to the first, which is probably the hardest hole on the course, and made birdie there, my caddie said ‘Come on I think we can shoot 59 here’.

“I had eight holes to go but you use that as a mental tool to keep pushing forward because it’s a four-round event. Minus 10 is not going to win it, you need to be minus 20 or plus so you have to keep your foot down and keep going.

“Had a really good look on the last and thought, just try to make this. The minute your focus goes like that, you chip it stiff, make birdie and shoot 10 under par. I was trying to hole that shot on the last, but next time maybe.”

Armitage carded seven birdies in a bogey-free 63 as he enjoyed returning to a venue where he has fond memories away from the course.

“I’ve only been here once before and that’s when I got engaged four years ago,” Armitage said. “Unfortunately Lucy isn’t with me but I have great feelings here and a couple of weeks off has paid dividends.

“I positioned it well off the tee. I like a golf course where you have to think a little bit, it’s not just get the driver out and whack it anywhere.”

Marcus Armitage
Marcus Armitage carded an opening 63 in the Omega European Masters (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s Andy Sullivan and South African Dean Burmester were four shots off the pace after rounds of 64, Sullivan benefitting from a more conservative approach to the quirky layout.

“I always have a battle with myself to be disciplined around here,” Sullivan said. “I always want to push the envelope and be aggressive.

“Basically had to listen to Tom (his caddie) the whole way round, and looking at today probably need to do that more often.

“Sometimes I get sucked into pins and then you’re making all sorts of scores. It’s difficult to get up and down around these greens.”

