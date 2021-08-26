Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Gareth Southgate eyeing shot at World Cup glory after England’s Euros final loss

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 6.24pm Updated: August 26 2021, 6.45pm
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions made history on home soil over the summer (PA Wire)
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions made history on home soil over the summer (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate and his England players are looking to the future and next year’s shot at World Cup glory after the heart-breaking and “completely deflating” Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

Having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and finished third at the following year’s Nations League, the Three Lions made history on home soil over the summer.

Southgate’s side followed the heroes of 1966 in making it to just the country’s second major tournament final, but unlike Sir Alf Ramsey’s World Cup winners, they fell just short at the final hurdle.

England’s all-too familiar problem with penalties reared its head at the worst possible time, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missing in an agonising shoot-out loss to Italy.

The trio were subjected to sickening racist abuse on social media following the final, which Southgate called “unforgivable” after a devastating night that also saw fan issues in and around Wembley.

Asked about the racist abuse of his players, Southgate said: “I think we discussed this the morning after the final so there’s not a lot to add in terms of my feelings on that initial reaction towards the players.

“But what has been heartening is to see the reaction in response to that, and I think that’s where the vast majority of people are.

Gareth Southgate (right) consoles Jadon Sancho after the shootout defeat
Gareth Southgate (right) consoles Jadon Sancho after the shootout defeat (Nick Potts/PA)

“The country went on an incredible journey with the team, really, and I think we made a lot of strides in terms of not only what we did on the pitch, but affecting people’s thinking off the pitch as well.

“It was hugely disappointing for everybody involved. Every member of staff, every player to see what happened afterwards.

“Not only was the final hard – it’s hard to lose a final anyway but with that and the trouble at the ground, everything just felt completely deflating.

“But there has been an incredible counter reaction to that and I think that shows where we are heading as a country and where ultimately we will get to.

“That’s going to take some time but the types of response in a positive way that we’ve seen, show everybody the way forward, really.”

The boos aimed at England players when taking the knee before matches diminished as the tournament wore on.

But the racist online abuse of his players highlighted the issues prevalent in society, with Rashford, Sancho and Saka offered support by the England set-up.

“I was in touch with all three of them in the days after the final and we’ve then been in touch with their clubs as well, and other people at the FA have also been involved in that,” Southgate said.

“So, I think they know there’s support if they need but also they’re very keen to move on.

“You know, they’ve got a fresh season, they’ve got fresh challenges.

England line up for the penalty shoot out
England players line up during the shoot out (Nick Potts/PA)

“They’re all very exciting young players with a lot of exciting times ahead of them and they were all part of an amazing experience across the summer.

“So, yeah, I understand the question, but I think for them, they’re very much looking forward.”

Southgate still seemed a little downtrodden as he spoke to the media after unveiling his squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

The England boss knows getting to Qatar next year is not a given with the competition in Group I but, having pored over the Euros with his staff shortly after the tournament, is confident about the future.

“We know we were the youngest team in the last 16,” Southgate added.

“We were the least experienced in terms of international caps and so there is no doubt that individually these players are going to improve and continue to improve.

“That has got to be our aim as a team as well.

“We have learned a huge amount from the wins we have had and from the disappointment of the World Cup semi-final and the final this time.

“But we are obviously a lot closer than we have been for a long time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]