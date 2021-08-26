Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nuno looking forward to future as Harry Kane makes perfect return for Tottenham

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 10.51pm Updated: August 26 2021, 10.55pm
Nuno Espirito Santo (pictured) praised Harry Kane (Adam Davy/PA)
Nuno Espirito Santo is looking forward to the future with Harry Kane in his side after the Tottenham striker enjoyed the perfect return.

A day after announcing he was staying at Spurs after a coveted move to Manchester City did not materialise, Kane made his first start of the season and scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League play-off.

It helped Nuno’s side overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit and book a place in the group stages.

The last time Spurs played at their north London home, fans chanted ‘Are you watching Harry Kane?’, with the striker not involved in the Premier League opener against City having failed to report to pre-season training on time.

But all was forgiven against the Portuguese outfit as the 30,000-plus crowd let their star striker know that he was still ‘one of our own’.

Two goals in the opening 35 minutes reminded everyone just why Spurs refused to sell him to City and Giovani Lo Celso’s deflected second-half free-kick sealed the game.

For the first time of Nuno’s reign, the Portuguese was able to talk about Kane’s actions on the pitch and has no questions over his commitment.

“I see Harry every day since he joined us, every day. He doesn’t have to prove (anything) to anyone,” Kane said. “He’s committed. You can see.

“All the situations that have happened, are part of the past, let’s look and move forward, but I see him every day.

“I saw him today in the training sessions. I saw him today at the end of the game, now it is time to recover. He is one more that will help us.

“He played good, he scored, he had good movements, he helped the team in possession, out of possession kept his shape, helped recover the ball.

“He is still improving. But playing is the best way for all players to improve, to compete and the edge of the game is what takes players beyond their limits and that is what we expect from all of them.

It was clear that all was forgiven as Kane was loudly cheered before kick-off and applauded the fans when they chanted his name early in the first half.

Harry Kane (left) celebrates scoring
Harry Kane (left) celebrates scoring in Tottenham’s win (Adam Davy/PA)

He left the pitch 18 minutes from time to a hero’s reception and Nuno praised the supporters.

Nuno added: “It was good, our fans are amazing. The support they give for all of us.

“Even in the training session we had here, the energy you can see.

“This is what we want, this bond for them to enjoy. (To see) we give everything we have, from the stands. Creating this energy is good for us.”

