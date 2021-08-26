News / UK & World Man charged with food contamination at London supermarkets By Press Association August 27 2021, 12.00am Updated: August 27 2021, 12.01am Police officers in forensic suits speak to a colleague outside Tesco Express on Fulham Palace Road (Jonathan Brady/PA) A 37-year-old man has been charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent at three supermarkets in west London. Leoaai Elghareeb, of Crabtree Lane, Fulham, is due before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Officers in forensic suits were seen in Fulham Palace Road on Thursday at three stores – a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury’s Local – after the incidents on Wednesday evening. Following the incident, Hammersmith & Fulham Council advised shoppers to throw away anything bought from the three shops late on Wednesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up