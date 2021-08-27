Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – August 27

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 2.35am
What the papers say – August 27 (PA)
The nation’s front pages are filled with scenes from the terrorist bombings in Afghanistan.

The Guardian calls it “Carnage in Kabul”, while Metro reports on the “Bloodbath at Kabul airport” and The Sun splashes with “Hell on Earth”.

The i runs a photo of bloodied survivors under a headline of “Refugees and US Marines murdered side by side”, while The Independent describes the scene as “carnage and chaos”.

“Scores killed in Kabul attack” says The Times, which also runs an exclusive saying documents identifying interpreters who worked for the British embassy in Kabul were left on the ground as the diplomatic mission was abandoned.

The Daily Mail calls the bombing “The tragic price of surrender”, while the Daily Mirror has a one-word headline of “Barbaric”.

The Daily Express splashes on the 12 US troops “killed in Kabul carnage”.

And The Daily Telegraph‘s headline also focuses on the American soldiers who died, while the paper also reports parents in Britain are demanding the final say on whether their children receive a Covid vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads on the “wave of explosions at Kabul airport”, while also covering a controversy over a loan made by Warrington’s council to the billionaire founder of THG Matt Moulding.

And in other news, the Daily Star leads on a shortage of toilets for lorry drivers.

