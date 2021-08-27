Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Apple eases rules allowing app makers to email users about payment alternatives

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 11.07am Updated: August 27 2021, 11.40am
Apple proposes letting developers contact customers about paying away from the iOS store (PA)
Apple proposes letting developers contact customers about paying away from the iOS store (PA)

Users of iOS who pay for services in-app could soon receive email offers about buying outside Apple’s marketplace, allowing developers to bypass the technology giant’s fees.

The move is one of several concessions proposed by the iPhone maker to resolve a class-action suit from US developers and comes amid investigations by regulators into alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

But critics have called it a “sham settlement offer”.

When a person pays for an app on the iOS store or makes a purchase within apps for digital goods, Apple takes a cut from developers – between 15% and 30% on each purchase.

If a customer subscribes outside of the app – such as on the creator’s website in a web browser – Apple does not take a percentage.

Until now, developers were not allowed to contact users promoting alternative payment options.

The rules for transactions made inside apps themselves remain unchanged and push notifications tempting people to pay outside the app are not allowed.

Apple said users will have to consent to being contacted by developers and must have the opportunity to opt-out.

Meghan DiMuzio, executive director of the Coalition for App Fairness (CAF), said: “Apple’s sham settlement offer is nothing more than a desperate attempt to avoid the judgment of courts, regulators and legislators worldwide.

“This offer does nothing to address the structural, foundational problems facing all developers, large and small, undermining innovation and competition in the app ecosystem.

“Allowing developers to communicate with their customers about lower prices outside of their apps is not a concession and further highlights Apple’s total control over the app marketplace.

“If this settlement is approved, app makers will still be barred from communicating about lower prices or offering competing payment options within their apps.

“We will not be appeased by empty gestures and will continue our fight for fair and open digital platforms.”

The changes are pending court approval, for a case against US developers originally filed in 2019. If approved by the judge, Apple will apply the new rules globally.

In a further attempt to appease app makers, the firm plans to make pricing more flexible, increasing the number of price points from less than 100 at present to more than 500 by the end of 2022.

The company will also publish a new transparency report revealing the number of apps rejected on the store.

Steve Berman, one of the lawyers representing developers in the case, said: “This hard-won settlement will bring meaningful improvements to US iOS developers who distribute their digital wares through the App Store, especially for those small developers who bring so much creativity and energy to their work.

“Plus, the creation of the Small Developer Assistance Programme, like the Small Business Programme – both of which our clients’ suit helped to bring about – could not come at a better time, given the pandemic.”

Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow who oversees the App Store, said: “From the beginning, the App Store has been an economic miracle; it is the safest and most trusted place for users to get apps and an incredible business opportunity for developers to innovate, thrive, and grow.

“We would like to thank the developers who worked with us to reach these agreements in support of the goals of the App Store and to the benefit of all of our users.”

Apple – along with Android owner Google – still faces separate legal action from Fortnite maker Epic Games over claims of unfair control of payment systems.

