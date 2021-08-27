Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huge plume of smoke rises above major fire at industrial site

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 12.40pm Updated: August 27 2021, 1.05pm
Huge plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the scene (West Midlands Ambulance Service/PA)
A large fire at an industrial estate has prompted the evacuation of surrounding properties as it is feared the blaze may involve chemicals.

A huge plume of smoke can be seen rising above the scene of the incident on Juno Drive, Leamington Spa, with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in attendance.

Leamington Spa fire
A large fire at an industrial premises in in Juno Drive, Leamington Spa (Jacob King/PA)

Local Labour MP Matt Western said he has heard the fire may involve chemicals from a plastics business unit.

Warwickshire Police said properties within the vicinity of Juno Drive are being evacuated.

Anyone living within 70 metres of the site are being urged to keep windows and doors closed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it has two paramedic officers and a Hazardous Area Response Team at the scene.

It added it currently has no patients to deal with.

Police said road closures are in place.

