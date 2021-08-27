Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Reported Manchester City target Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 1.10pm
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus he wants to leave, with Manchester City reported to be his next destination.

The 36-year-old Portuguese has been linked with a move to City, who missed out on Tottenham forward Harry Kane in this summer’s transfer window.

Ronaldo has now indicated to Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri that he feels his future lies elsewhere.

“Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow’s game,” Allegri said at a press conference ahead of the club’s Serie A match against Empoli in quotes posted on the official Juventus Twitter account.

“Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on.

“Things change, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.”

Juventus are reported to be seeking around £25million for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo enjoyed great success with Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed great success with Manchester United (PA)

Any move to City would be hugely controversial given his association to their local rivals Manchester United, who he played for with great distinction between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo, a five-time winner of the Ballon D’Or trophy awarded to the best player in the world, moved to Italy in 2018 after nine years with Real Madrid.

Any move would add to an already intriguing summer of transfer activity in Europe, with Lionel Messi having joined Paris St Germain on a free transfer and Kylian Mbappe linked with a move from PSG to Real Madrid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier