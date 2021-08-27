Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solicitor remanded in custody accused of contaminating food with blood

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 1.52pm
Police outside the Tesco Express affected on Fulham Palace Road, west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A solicitor has appeared in court accused of injecting syringes filled with blood into food items at three supermarkets in west London.

Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, is charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent at three stores – a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury’s Local – in Fulham Palace Road on Wednesday evening.

Elghareeb, of Crabtree Lane, Fulham, indicated no plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon.

The court heard the defendant is alleged to have entered the Waitrose store at 7.30pm and started “throwing around” syringes filled with blood and injecting them into food items.

The defendant, who the court was told is a solicitor and a “man of previous good character”, is also accused of doing the same along with throwing eggs in the nearby Sainsbury’s store, and going on to inject more items in Tesco Express before being arrested.

The precise contents of the blood are not known, the court heard.

Officers in forensic suits were seen in Fulham Palace Road on Thursday, seizing items including processed meats.

Following the incident, Hammersmith & Fulham Council advised shoppers to throw away anything bought from the three shops late on Wednesday.

Elghareeb was remanded in custody and will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on September 24.

