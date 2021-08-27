Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Vieira looking forward to adding Will Hughes to Crystal Palace’s ranks

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 1.59pm
Watford’s Will Hughes looks set to sign for Crystal Palace. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has lauded the ability of Will Hughes with the Watford midfielder on the cusp of a move to Selhurst Park.

Hughes, 26, is undergoing a medical at Palace on Friday as he looks set to join from their Premier League rivals.

Vieira is yet to win since taking charge of the Eagles and saw his side knocked out of the Carabao Cup with second-round defeat at Watford on Tuesday.

Now they look set to land Hughes, with Vieira happy with what he feels the former England Under-21 international will bring to his squad.

“He is a player that we know quite well,” he said of Hughes.

“He’s really comfortable on the ball and is a really good link with the players going forward.

“I’m really glad, I’m really pleased to have him in the squad, obviously he’s not going to be ready for tomorrow.

“So we’re looking forward to working with him in the international break so he can be ready and starting to meet his team-mates before for our next game.”

While Hughes will add options in midfield, Vieira remains keen to add a striker to his ranks before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, having yet to see Palace score under his management.

He refused to comment on further links with a move for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah but knows he needs more firepower.

Premier League Package 2021 – 2022
Patrick Vieira would not comment on reports of interest in Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah (Morgan Harlow/PA)

“This is something that we identified a couple of weeks ago,” he said on the eve of Palace’s trip to West Ham.

“We knew that it would be important for us to reinforce that department, to have more options.

“So the window is still open and we’re trying to improve that department and anything can happen.

“We are working hard to try to improve the squad, it is really difficult to go into names because those players are in the football club under contract.”

Vieira revealed captain Luka Milivojevic will not feature at the London Stadium despite returning to training having missed the first three games of the season due to personal reasons.

