Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy appears in court over rape allegations

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 2.00pm Updated: August 27 2021, 2.03pm
Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy allegedly raped a woman while on bail accused of four other sex offences, a court has heard.

Mendy, 27, was remanded in custody after appearing at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The French international, wearing a red Balenciaga hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms, stood in the dock with his arms folded as the charges were put to him.

The alleged attacks, on three different women including one under 18, are said to have happened at his home address on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy’s legal team arrive at Chester Magistrates’ Court (Stephen Farrell/PA)
Mendy is charged with three counts of rape in October 2020 and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year.

He is also charged with raping a woman earlier this month.

A charge of breaking bail conditions appeared on the court list but was withdrawn in court.

It had been alleged he breached conditions in August, after being released on July 26.

Fourteen reporters were in court for the hearing, which was delayed for the arrival of a French interpreter.

Mendy spoke to confirm his name, age and address and was represented by barrister Christopher Stables.

District Judge Jack McGarva sent the case to Chester Crown Court where Mendy is due to appear on September 10.

Mendy showed no emotion as he was taken from the court accompanied by two dock officers at the end of the hearing, which lasted about an hour.

He has been remanded into custody at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool.

The left-back has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police, pending an investigation.

