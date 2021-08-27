Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Drunk e-scooter rider stopped by police while using motorway to get home

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 2.48pm
The e-scooter was spotted on the motorway (CMPG/PA)
The e-scooter was spotted on the motorway (CMPG/PA)

A drunken e-scooter rider was stopped by police while using the motorway to get home after a night out in Birmingham.

Officers were alerted after the male was spotted on the busy Aston Expressway A38M heading northbound, away from the city centre, with police releasing footage of the incident as a warning to others.

At one stage in the video, released on Friday by the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), the individual also appears to start walking the scooter along the middle of the seven-lane carriageway as cars zoom past at up to 50mph.

E-scooter
A screengrab of video showing the male heading along the centre contraflow lane of the A38M (CMPG/PA)

At another point, the rider can be seen heading along the middle lane as a double-decker bus passes just a few feet away in the opposite direction.

The incident happened last weekend.

In a statement on Twitter, the CMPG said: “We are huge advocates of #modalshift (away from cars) and #ActiveTravel here at CMPG.

“But scooters and the like should never be on the network.

“This intoxicated male on the A38M on Sunday morning was stopped and reported after he found a novel but very dangerous way to get home after a night in Brum.”

In June, West Yorkshire Police released video footage of a male on a private e-scooter attempting to join the M606 motorway in Bradford at 15mph.

Police catch up with the rider
Police eventually stopped the rider (CMPG/PA)

Private e-scooters can only legally be used in the UK on private land but are a common sight on roads and pavements.

West Midlands Police said earlier this year it had seized 106 e-scooters between January and June, and a further 14 more in Birmingham city centre during a one-day crackdown.

Voi e-scooters being trialled in Birmingham, Coventry and Sandwell are legal on cycleways and roads, but not motorways.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]