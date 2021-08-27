Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Man City pull out of Cristiano Ronaldo race amid talk of Man Utd return

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 3.08pm Updated: August 27 2021, 3.48pm
Ronaldo will not be heading to Manchester City and could make a sensational return to United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ronaldo will not be heading to Manchester City and could make a sensational return to United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City have pulled out of the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, clearing the way for a potential shock return to Manchester United.

The PA news agency understands United have held discussions with the five-time world player of the year’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

City were offered the 36-year-old, who has made it clear he wants to leave Juventus, and were considered front-runners for his signature but have decided the deal is not one they wish to pursue.

Having missed out on Harry Kane, City did weigh up the possibility but came to the conclusion that the Portuguese was not the right fit for Pep Guardiola’s squad.

United appeared to become an option when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held a press conference on Friday afternoon and said their former star “knows that we’re here”.

Solskjaer added that United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been talking to his compatriot Ronaldo.

Juventus are reported to be seeking around £25million for the player.

Asked why Ronaldo had supposedly been heading to the Etihad instead of Old Trafford, Solskjaer said: “I didn’t think Cristiano was going to turn out leaving Juventus.

Ronaldo enjoyed great success with Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed great success with Manchester United (PA)

“It’s been speculation this morning, speculation the last few days, of course. We’ve always had a good communication – I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we’re here.

“He’s such a tremendous human being as well, so let’s see what happens with Cristiano. Everyone who has played with him, I think, has a soft spot for him.”

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side’s game with Arsenal on Saturday, City manager Guardiola had been reluctant to be drawn on the possibility.

“I cannot say much,” Guardiola said. “Harry Kane announced he is continuing with his club, an exceptional club like Tottenham. Cristiano is a Juventus player, I cannot add anything else.

“In these three or four days left until the transfer window shuts anything can happen, but, in my view, there are few players – Cristiano Ronaldo included, (Lionel) Messi is another – they decide where they are going to play.

“I say the same, Cristiano will decide where he wants to play, not Man City or myself. Right now it seems far, far away.”

Ronaldo had earlier told Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri that he feels his future lies elsewhere.

“Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow’s game,” Allegri said at a press conference ahead of the club’s Serie A match against Empoli in quotes posted on the official Juventus Twitter account.

“Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on.

“Things change, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels any club who signs Ronaldo will be doing so for short-term gain.

Klopp said: “It’s not about me to judge that, it’s just if other clubs can do things like this. It’s obviously not a business for the future, say in three or four years they have the benefit of that.

“It’s for now and immediately, if that happens. That’s how some clubs are obviously working and that’s absolutely fine. But there must be different ways.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]