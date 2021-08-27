Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Police appeal after two-year-old girl is abducted

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 5.59pm
Gracie-May Rogers and her parents Kelly Gibson and Lee Rogers are believed to have boarded a flight to Alicante, Spain (Lancashire Police/PA)
Gracie-May Rogers and her parents Kelly Gibson and Lee Rogers are believed to have boarded a flight to Alicante, Spain (Lancashire Police/PA)

A two-year-old girl has been abducted and taken to Spain, police have said.

Lancashire Police launched an urgent appeal for missing Gracie-May Rogers and said her parents, Kelly Gibson and Lee Rogers, were wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

The toddler, from Lancaster, was last seen with Ms Gibson, 35, at about 10am on Tuesday but it is believed they and Mr Rogers, 39, boarded a plane at Glasgow airport at 5.30pm on Wednesday and arrived in Alicante at 9.35pm.

Police said there have been no confirmed sightings of them in Spain.

Detective Inspector Andy Ellis said: “We are growing increasingly concerned, especially for the welfare of Gracie-May and Kelly Gibson, and we would appeal to anyone who sees the three of them together or separately to get in touch urgently.”

He said the family may have moved on since landing in Alicante.

He added: “We appreciate that this incident may cause concern for some people but we are working closely with our partners in the Spanish Police and our overriding priority is the safe return of this young child.”

The force appealed to anyone who sees the family or has information on where they are to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0621 of August 25. For sightings please contact the local police in the relevant area.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier