Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Chinese leaders ‘did not know about coronavirus before outbreak began’

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 8.55pm Updated: August 27 2021, 9.04pm
A worker in protective overalls outside the Wuhan Central Hospital (Ng Han Guan/AP)
A worker in protective overalls outside the Wuhan Central Hospital (Ng Han Guan/AP)

US intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of coronavirus, but believe China’s leaders did not know about the virus before the start of the global pandemic.

According to an unclassified summary of a review ordered by President Joe Biden, four members of the US intelligence community say with low confidence that the virus was initially transmitted from an animal to a human.

A fifth intelligence agency believes with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab. Analysts do not believe the virus was developed as a bioweapon.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

China’s refusal to fully cooperate with US and international investigations of the virus has hampered reviews of the virus’ origins.

The Director of National Intelligence said that China “continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information, and blame other countries including the United States”.

The cause of the coronavirus remains an urgent public health and security concern worldwide. In the US, many conservatives have accused Chinese scientists of developing Covid-19 in a lab and allowing it to leak.

The scientific consensus remains that the virus most likely migrated from animals in what is known as a zoonotic transmission.

China’s foreign ministry attacked the US investigation ahead of the report’s release. Fu Cong, a Foreign Ministry director general, said at a briefing for foreign journalists that “scapegoating China cannot whitewash the US”.

“If they want to baselessly accuse China, they better be prepared to accept the counterattack from China,” he said.

Biden
President Joe Biden ordered the review (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Biden in May ordered a 90-day review of what the White House said was an initial finding leading to “two likely scenarios”: an animal-to-human transmission or a lab leak.

The White House said then that two agencies in the 18-member intelligence community leaned toward the hypothesis of a transmission in nature and another agency leaned toward a lab leak.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday did not identify which agencies supported either hypothesis.

But it noted some of the same hurdles facing the World Health Organisation and scientists worldwide: a lack of clinical samples and data from the earliest cases of Covid-19.

Beijing’s cooperation would most likely be needed to make further progress, the office said.

In conducting the review, intelligence agencies consulted with allied nations and experts outside of government.

An epidemiologist was brought into the National Intelligence Council, a group of senior experts that consults the head of the intelligence community.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]