Saturday, August 28th 2021
News / UK & World

What the papers say – August 28

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 1.31am
The deaths of two Britons in a bombing at Kabul airport feature on many front pages, along with other stories as the civilian airlift from Afghanistan winds down.

The Daily Express writes the pair were killed “waiting for freedom” in the “bombing massacre”.

And the Daily Mirror writes the Britons and a child of a third Briton were “slaughtered fleeing hell city”, the story also leading The Independent.

The Times leads with reports the Pentagon is planning retaliatory strikes against militants from the so-called Islamic State.

The “abandoning” of thousands to the Taliban features on the front of The Guardian and i weekend, both reporting at least 1,100 Afghans eligible for evacuation will not be removed in time.

The Daily Mail writes the country is facing its “biggest hostage crisis in history” after “leaving 1,000 allies to the mercy of the Taliban and Isis-K”.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “regret” at leaving people in Kabul leads The Daily Telegraph.

Events in Afghanistan feature on the front of the FT Weekend, with its main story a call from business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng telling companies to hire UK workers to address a shortage of lorry drivers.

